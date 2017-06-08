A feast for the sport of kings at Goodwood

Horse racing might be the ‘sport of kings’ but it is enjoyed by people from every walk of life.

That’s because it’s more than just a sport - it blends every aspect of lifestyle and entertainment.

rhubarb at Sky Garden

From haute couture to fine dining; from dazzling locations to a varied day out - racing has it all.

No-where has perfected this heady mix better than Goodwood which has established a world class reputation for horse racing alongside the estate’s other iconic sporting and outdoor activities.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival is the sporting and social highlight of the racing calendar with five days of world-class horse racing and elegant fashion.

‘From the excitement and anticipation on day one to the cavalry charge of the world famous Stewards’ Cup on day five - this traditional English garden party at the world’s most beautiful racecourse is the summer season’s must-attend event,’ is the way in which it neatly summarizes itself.

Galler Mess Restaurant

Now it is taking its food offering to a new dimension with the arrival of distinguished food designer, high-society caterer and recognized restaurant operator ‘rhubarb.’

The company is known for its highly creative approach to dining and its gourmet gastronomy.

Rhubarb manages a number of well-known restaurants in London, including Sky Garden, Gallery Mess at the Saatchi Gallery, Verdi at the Royal Albert Hall, Heathrow T3, City Airport and American Airlines.

We were invited along with other media to sample the new menus at A Festival of Food and Racing at Goodwood in May.

Galler Mess Restaurant

There was no doubt it was not merely the racing that was the sport of kings. The dining was a feast fit for royalty too.

The fillet of Goodwood Estate beef, 48 hour braised short rib, glazed ceps and cime di rapa, beef dripping triple-cooked chips, saffron aioli and scraped raclette might have required a translation to fully understand - but was a triumph.

As was the dessert of salted caramel and Valrhona Manjari chocolate fondant, clotted cream ice cream and fermented raspberry.

Mindful that occasionally special efforts are made to impress the press, we chatted to a couple of diners who were not part of our party. Their verdict mirrored ours.

Goodwood is synonymous for Goodfood too.

The Restaurant Inspector