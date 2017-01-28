Console Corner: Micro multiplayer mayhem as legend of gaming returns

Ask gamers of a certain age to name their top 10 childhood titles and Micro Machines would feature in most.

Imagine the excitement then after Codemasters announced last week the legendary racer is set to return in April.

Micro Machines World Series sees the miniature multiplayer mayhem which had gamers transfixed for years return to our homes in what is one of the most exciting developments of the year.

The new game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 21and Codemasters phas promised it will retain the manic social gameplay of the classic series, updated with stunning HD visuals that will see you return to the garden, kitchen, workshop and many more great locations in an array of amazing miniature vehicles.

In addition to classic game modes such as Race and Elimination, Micro Machines World Series introduces all new Battle Arenas which allow you to wreak mass destruction on a miniature scale against your friends or the AI.

Team play also lets you work together using your vehicles’ unique skills in modes such as “Capture the Flag” and “King of the Hill.”

The original Micro Machines was a breakthrough multiplayer racing game and remains much loved in the gaming community Jonathan Bunney, Codemasters’ VP Publishing

As ever with Micro Machines - and the cornerstone to its legendary status - fun is at the heart of its gameplay at every turn.

Codemasters promises easy, pick up and play appeal for as many as 12 players online and four on the same screen, and the trademark addictiveness which made it so difficult to put the controller down over the years.

Codemasters’ VP Publishing, Jonathan Bunney, said: “The original Micro Machines was a breakthrough multiplayer racing game and remains much loved in the gaming community.

“We saw great success earlier this year with our free-to-play mobile game but this brand new console title takes the franchise to its greatest levels of multiplayer mayhem and enables you to play with your friends on the same sofa or across the world.”