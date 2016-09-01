Surge in divorces after Brits admit cheating while on family holiday

A heady cocktail of sun, sea, alcohol is behind a seasonal surge in divorces as nearly one in five Brits admit cheating on their partner while on holiday, new research shows.

Shockingly 13 per cent of those confessed they were actually on a getaway with their partner at the time of the infidelity.

Most people admitted to cheating while on away with friends (34 per cent), or on a stag or hen party abroad (25 per cent) followed closely by or on a trip away with work colleagues or on a business conference (19 per cent).

But some admitted they strayed while on a make or break holiday to patch up ongoing relationship troubles with a partner.

The combination of too much alcohol (34 per cent) and getting carried away while on holiday (36 per cent) were some of the most common reasons people cited for cheating on their partner.

Nearly 4 in 10 claimed it was just a ‘silly mistake’ and not something they would be repeating, 22 per cent said they would do it again if their partner would be none the wiser.

Keeping up the pretense meant that nearly half were never caught by their partner and 51 per cent confessed to their other half after it had happened.

With relationship tensions running high while away, a quarter of people admitted to cheating with a friend who was away with them and 22 per cent with an extended family member.

Family law experts Slater and Gordon commissioned the survey of more than 2,000 married and divorced Brits after seeing a rise in the number of clients at this time of year referring to their partner’s infidelity while on holiday – and sometimes even when they were away together.