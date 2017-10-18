What kind of property could you get for £19.5 million? Here’s one

An art modern home in West Sussex with seven bedrooms, tennis court and swimming pool, is on the market with a price guide of £19,500,000.

The property, Millicent, in Lurgashall, has its own parkland estate with spectacular panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Millicent

Millicent is a magnificent state of the art modern home with the proportions of a classical Georgian country house.

It has:

- 3 Reception rooms

- 7 Bedrooms

Millicent

- Cinema room and bowling alley

- Bar with seating and games area

- Tennis court and swimming pool

- Gym, hot tub, sauna

- Domestic offices and secondary accommodation

- Formal gardens

For more information contact estate agents Savills.