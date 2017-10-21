Windy Ridge – a true history

Back in the day when Littlehampton was clearly detached from Rustington and the Beaumont Estate was open fields right down to the sea.

Back when corn, swedes, and potatoes were harvested and sheep were calling on cold frosty mornings and yellow haystacks provided privacy for wandering lovers or the inebriated elderly parent who could not quite make it home. Back when there was a lone tree in the meadow where the owl hunted and the hare ran free, back when Windy Ridge was created.

• My thanks to Rustington historian Mary Taylor for jogging my memory a time or two.