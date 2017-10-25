£1.9million Worthing hotel sold

A Worthing seafront hotel valued at £1.9million has been sold to a local company.

The Burlington Hotel in Marine Parade in Worthing has been operated by hands-on owners Bruno Packman and Alina Rizzona for the past 15 years and they are now handing over the reins to a local multiple operator in order to pursue other business interests.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie and Co brokered the sale of the 4 Star 26 bedroom Georgian hotel.

Andrew Moore, director at Christie and Co, said: “The Burlington Hotel offered an excellent opportunity for the new owner due to its fabulous location, enviable reputation and beautiful period building which has been subject to much investment and improvement in recent years.

“We received significant interest and are delighted to have executed the sale to a local operator.

“The hotel market remains incredibly buoyant across the South East and there is huge demand for similar freehold properties.”