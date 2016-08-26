14-bed hotel to be built in grounds of listed pub

A listed pub will have a 14-bed accommodation block built in its grounds after councillors rubber stamped plans last night (Wednesday, August 24).

The Grade II listed Coach and Horses, in Arundel Road, Clapham, secured planning permission for the ‘rustic-themed’, agricultural-style building at yesterday’s Worthing Borough Council planning committee meeting.

Permission, which also included an extension to the main building, was granted despite residents’ concerns, including worries over the safety of the access road.

Committee chairman, councillor Kevin Jenkins, said: “It’s great to see a local business planning for the future, looking to develop and expand and securing job opportunities for local people.

“The planning committee is pleased to support this and the potential benefits to our local economy.”

Debate focused on the surface of the gravel car park, with councillors worried about its suitability for wheelchair users.

Residents questioned whether choosing not to mark out parking bays would lead to cars overflowing onto the access road.

Councillors heard, however, that the existing surface was chosen to respect the pub’s listed status – and that applicants Relax Innz were open to change.

Mr Jenkins added: “We have taken into account and understood the concerns raised by residents relating to an increase in vehicles and overflow of parking onto the adjoining access road.

“We believe the additional condition of introducing marked parking bays will help mitigate this issue and maximise the capacity of the car park to help offset the perceived problem.”

The suitability of the access road was also scrutinised.

Councillor Paul Yallop, who worked at the pub more than 30 years ago, recalled the ‘harrowing’ experience of getting onto the A27 as a new driver.

He questioned why Highways England had purely responded ‘no objection’ to the plans and asked whether they had made a site visit.

Objectors described the road as an ‘accident blackspot’ but Mr Kenkins noted no serious collisions had been recorded in connection with the junction for five years.