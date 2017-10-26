A27 reopened after motorcyclist injured in collision

The A27 in Worthing was closed this afternoon after a motorcyclist was injured in a collision.

Police were called at 12.56pm to the incident, which involved just the motorbike.

Both lanes of the A27 at the junction with Forest Road were closed while officers dealt with the collision.

An ambulance was called and the driver was treated for minor injuries.

The road was reopened just under an hour later at 1.41pm.