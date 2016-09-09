Abundance of colour at Worthing horticultural show

Worthing Horticultural Society hosted a spectacular autumn show on Saturday.

Held at Offington Park Methodist Church on September 3, the show featured flowers, fruit, vegetables, flower arranging, cookery and children’s classes.

Bruce Button with his prize winning-bloom

Anne Lock, publicity officer for Worthing Horticultural Society, said: “There was an abundance of colour, especially in the chrysanthemum and dahlia classes. There was also an excellent display of pot plants, fruit and vegetables, cookery and flower arranging. Eric Norrell, the flower, fruit and vegetable judge, commented that some of the exhibits were amongst the best he had seen this year.”

The main prize winners were as follows:

Peter Webb, who won the awards for the most outstanding exhibit in show for his vase of mixed flowers, most points in the fruit and vegetable classes and most points in the vegetable classes.

Tom Golds, who won best chrysanthemum entry and best vase of chrysanthemums.

Just some of the vegetables at the Worthing Horticultural Society show

Bruce Button, who won the awards for best chrysanthemum bloom and most points in chrysanthemum classes.

Alan Humphrey, who was awarded for having the best exhibit in dahlia classes, best vase and second best vase of dahlias, and most points in dahlia classes.

Linda Charman, who won the award for best cactus and, jointly with Peter Webb, most points in mixed flower classes.

Barry Bezants, who won the awards for best geranium, best pot plants and best fruit exhibit.

Tom Golds with his prize-winning blooms

Brian Bashford, who was awarded best gladioli exhibit.

Fran Feltham, who was awarded most points in rose classes.

Jenny Leach, who was awarded for most points in flower arranging classes.

Michael Innes, who was awarded for most points in cookery classes.

Barry Bezants with his prize winning tomatoes

Peter Feltham, who won the best exhibit in men’s cookery class award.

Sophie Bott, who won the award for best flower arrangement in children’s class under nine years of age.

Visit www.worthinghorticulturalsociety.org for more information.

