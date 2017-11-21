Academy trust selected to run ‘inadequate’ school

An academy trust has been chosen to take over the running of Downsbrook Primary School.

The school, in Dominion Road, was placed in special measures earlier this month after being rated ‘inadequate’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Ofsted’s report came weeks after headteacher Jonathan Grover announced his decision to leave during the summer holidays.

In line with government policy, Downsbrook was issued with an academy order, requiring it to become a sponsored academy, and the Schoolsworks Academy Trust has been selected to take on the role.

The decision was made by Dominic Herrington, regional school commissioner for south London and south east England.

Schoolsworks already manages six primary schools along the West Sussex coast, including Rose Green Junior School, which recently saw its Ofsted rating rise to ‘good’ two years after joining the trust.

Chris Seaton, CEO of Schoolsworks, said the welfare of the children at Downsbrook was the “top priority”.

He added: “Downsbrook has clearly gone through a difficult time over recent months and we recognise that there have been serious attempts to address issues in the school.

“However, the recent Ofsted report reveals that currently the children at the school are not receiving the quality of education they deserve and we intend to work with staff to change this rapidly.

“We intend to work quickly and effectively to reassure Downsbrook’s staff, parents and the wider community that we have the capacity, the will and the experience to address the most pressing problems.”

Mr Seaton said he hoped the process would be complete by April 1. In the meantime, the county council will form an Interim Executive Board – with Schoolsworks as a member – to govern the school.