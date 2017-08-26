‘Ace’ tennis event held at Field Place Manor House

Field Place Manor House served up another ace tennis event, with sports fans dropping in to play for free.

Players of all ages and abilities came along to Field Place Manor House to join in the fun for the Great British Tennis Weekend. The event had drop in sessions running throughout the day and fans were invited to brush-up on their skills with experienced local coaches. Racquets and balls were provided and players of all different skill levels were welcomed, and the participants enjoyed organised coaching sessions, free-play sessions, and ball/serve machines. Colin Piper is the head tennis coach at South Downs Leisure. He ran the sessions and coached throughout the day. Colin said: “We had a good number of players on the courts throughout the day. It was great to see so many people enjoying the game.”

