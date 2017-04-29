Activity coordinators honoured at awards

The third annual Activity Coordinator Award Show saw individuals honoured for their work with older people.

The Lovejoy Centre, a Worthing based organisation providing reminiscence, music and art sessions for residential home residents, held the show at Lancing Parish Hall on Saturday. .

Hosted by director Ann Marie Lovejoy Bruce-Kerr, the awards recognised the dedication and hard work of activity coordinators. The awards were presented by Cllr Sean McDonald, mayor of Worthing. National winner was Leanne Shephard-Bishop of Adelaide Care Home in Brighton, with Julie Reid of Kathleen Lodge in Shoreham as the runner up. The newcomer award went to Wendy Strip of Worthing’s Hollywynd Care Home .The most improved award winner was Madalena Lua Magalhaes of Rosemary Mount Care Home in Worthing. Heather Robertson of Worthing’s Avon House won the dementia award, with Karen Lonergan of Fernbank Care Home in Worthing named runner up.

Ann Marie said; “The activity co-ordinator role is often overlooked and is fast becoming an essential role within the care sector.”

The Lovejoy Centre will hold its annual dementia care show at Lancing Parish Halls on May 20.

Visit www.lovejoycentre.co.uk for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.