Adur will remember the fallen

Adur will remember those who lost their lives in armed conflicts with events to mark Remembrance Day.

In Shoreham, a wreath laying service will be held at the War Memorial in East Street at 11am on Saturday, November 11.

On Remembrance Sunday, a parade and service will take place, organised by the Shoreham branch of the Royal British Legion.

People will assemble at the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road at 9.30am, before marching down Western Road and Brunswick Road to the Church of St Mary De Haura in Church Street.

A Remembrance Service will take place at the church at 10am, led by Reverend Canon Ann Waizeneker, chaplain to the Shoreham branch of the Royal British Legion.

A wreath laying ceremony, which will include the Last Post, a two-minute silence and Reveille, commences at 11am.

The parade will then re-assemble in Lower East Street to march past and salute at the war memorial, before returning to Pond Road.

Dave Slark, chairman of the Royal British Legion in Shoreham, said: “We normally have a really good turnout.

“The church is usually chock-a-block, one year people had to stand outside.

“This year is going to be another good year.

“A lot of youth organisations attend, which is good, because it brings it to their minds as well.

“We’ve also got four members from the crew of the HMS Shoreham.

“It’s something we think is fantastic, because of the affiliation we have with the ship.”

In Southwick, a two minute silence will be held by the Co-op at 11am on Saturday, November 11.

On Sunday, the Southwick Branch of the Royal British will lead a parade from Southwick Square car park at 10.30am to the war memorial at Southwick Green.

A service will be held at the war memorial at 11am.

Residents in Lancing will be able to pay their respects at a parade and march on Remembrance Sunday.

After assembling at the Royal British Legion Club in Culver Road, Lancing, there will be a march to the war memorial outside Lancing Parish Hall. Wreaths will be laid, before the last post and reveille is played by Peter Taylor, the cornet player with the Lancing Brass Band of the Royal British Legion.

The band will then play at a Remembrance Day service, which will be held at St Michael’s Church at 3pm.