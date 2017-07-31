‘Amazing’ feeling as Worthing woman finds her brother after decades

With a new series of Davina McCall’s ‘Long Lost Family’ starting on ITV last week, a mother has spoken of how she took the search for her brother into her own hands.

Sally Kent, who lives in Palmerston Avenue in Goring with her husband, was adopted at birth and thought she might never connect with her biological family.

But a Google search put her in touch with her long lost brother and changed her life forever.

Sally, 68, said: “I will never forgive the fact that I missed meeting my real mum.

“But the way it has happened is wonderful because I met my brother.”

Sally had long wanted to connect with her biological family, and got in contact with Cilla Black on ‘Surprise Surprise’ and Davina McCall’s Long Lost Family, but to no avail.

However, a suggestion from her adopted sister in 2012 prompted Sally to search her biological mother’s name on Google.

Sadly she found her mother’s obituary, but Sally noticed it was written by a Peter Cattanach, who shared the family surname.

Sally said: “We then got in contact with him.

“He just thought he had a mad lot of people in Sussex trying to get hold of him.

“Then he realised this was his family.”

Sally went up to Covent Garden in London with one of her daughters in 2013 to meet Peter, a nurse who lives in Nottingham.

She said: “It was just amazing, I just did not know what to expect.

“We sat for hours just chatting, we got on so well.”

Since then Sally and Peter and their families meet up about twice a year, which Sally said is great for her children: “They have found a lovely uncle and I have found a lovely brother.”

Asked what advice she would give people searching for family, Sally said sometimes families are unaware one parent has had previous children: “I think it is wonderful but you have to be so careful because some parents might not have told their children.”

Have you been reunited with a family member like Sally? Or are you currently searching? We want to hear your stories!

Email news@worthingherald.co.uk.