Amazing response to charity run

The Miles for Meso run in Worthing, the first of its kind in the UK, has raised more than £1,000.

Organiser Angie Mackrell brought the American run to England in memory of her dad, Steve Tuffill, who died in January.

Angie, of Boxgrove, Goring, said: “It was a great turnout and the weather was just great. We had 30 people take part. I’m just so happy to have raised a lot of money and awareness of mesothelioma cancer.

“The total comes to an amazing £1,090. Two of my nieces, Maddy and Amelia Mackrell, donated money from their own pocket money. Melted my heart.

“I had people of all ages doing it. Some running, some walking. It was an amazing event. I am so encouraged to do this all again, bigger and better.”

The first three men were Mark Mackrell, Martin Mackrell and Ermias Yosef, and the first three women were Tracy Clifford, Sarah Martin and Paula Thomas.

The 5K fun run and walk for mesothelioma awareness and research was introduced in America in 2009 by the Simmons Mesothelioma Foundation and has so far been done in eight states.

Join the event page Miles for Meso Worthing 2018 on Facebook for information about next year’s event.