‘Amazing’ show promised as circus rolls up in Lancing

Roll up, roll up – the circus is back in Lancing for the weekend with a performance that promises ‘excitement, death defying stunts and laugher’.

Charles Chipperfield Circus has returned to Lancing Beach Green for the first time since 1988.

Charles Chipperfield said: “We’ve mostly travelled in the North, in Ireland and the continent.

“We’re really pleased to be back, it brings back lots of good memories.”

The circus, which opened on Wednesday (August, 9), will hold two shows a night and three on Saturday until it packs up on Monday to head over to Worthing.

Charles said: “We’ve got one of the best shows in the country.

“We have top quality performers of eight different nationalities.”

Visitors can expect to see the likes of the Ukrainian Duo Mumladze performing on the wheel of death, Weiss Junior from the Hungarian State Circus on the flying trapeze and ‘hilarious’ circus clowns Los Remanche.

“They’re absolutely amazing, they have such class,” Charles said of his team, who number around 40 in total.

Residents will also be entertained by a live laser show, roller skating stars, footjuggling, hula hoopers and a free standing ladder trick among other attractions under the classic circus big top.

Charles is the seventh generation of Chipperfields to run the circus, which he said had been in his family for more than 500 years.

He took over the business around 30 years ago and describes his show as a traditional style circus but without any animals being involved.

“All the reviews on Facebook have been really positive,” he said.

“There hasn’t been one bad comment.”

The ticket office in Beach Green is open from 9am to 9pm everyday.

The show will relocate to Homefield Park in Worthing from Tuesday (August, 15) to Sunday (August, 20), before moving on.