Amnesty day used to improve mansions

Residents helped to tidy up communal areas as part of a Worthing Homes amnesty day.

The Love Your Home event at Fenchurch Mansions and Victoria Mansions, in Cross Street, was organised by a team that included the housing officer, sustainability co-ordinator and resident involvement officer.

Children of all ages helped to clear weeds and pick up litter

The amnesty day was arranged to encourage the residents to love their communal areas, highlight the importance of keeping them tidy and to discourage fly tipping.

A skip was provided for residents to rid themselves of any unwanted items and The Recycled Goods Factory from Lancing was on hand to take away any items that could be reconditioned or refurbished, to save them going to landfill.

Recycle for West Sussex was also there to talk to everyone about the different items in the home that can be recycled.

The Worthing Homes staff were pleased to be joined by a number of the residents, including children of all ages, who helped to clear weeds and pick up litter.

Residents were asked for ideas to enhance the outside space available, so it becomes a community garden of which they can be proud.