Animal charity warning as birds swallow fishing tackle

An animal rescue charity has appealed to fishermen to dispose of fishing tackle after they received calls to several distressed birds.

Worthing-based Wadars Animal Rescue is asking all fishermen using the local pier and beaches to dispose of their broken and discarded fishing tackle so that animals do not swallow it.

We know that most anglers act responsibly and do ensure that they clear away any lost tackle, but I’d like to stress that by just taking a few minutes to dispose of it they can prevent situations like this from happening Tracy Cadman

The charity has been called to several seagulls in the last week that have swallowed hooks, weights and line.

One was dealt with on Monday that had to be put to sleep as the hook had got tangled in its gut, the charity said. A second one was taken to a wildlife hospital to be rehabilitated, and another was released after treatment.

Wadars operations manager Tracy Cadman said: “We know that most anglers act responsibly and do ensure that they clear away any lost tackle, but I’d like to stress that by just taking a few minutes to dispose of it they can prevent situations like this from happening.

“People walking dogs on the beach should also be aware of the dangers regarding discarded fishing tackle, especially under the pier and around the groynes as their pets could so easily swallow it.”

