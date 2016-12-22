Aquarena decision day set

A decision whether to grant planning permission for development of Worthing’s Aquarena site will be made next year.

Worthing Assembly Hall, in Stoke Abbott Road, will host a special meeting of Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee on Thursday, January 19 from 6.30pm.

Latest plans for the Aquarena, now submitted to Worthing Borough Council. Image courtesy of F10 Studios SUS-161024-104359001

The committee will consider Roffey Homes’ latest designs, which include more open space and a lower tower block than plans which were rejected last year. Committee chairman Kevin Jenkins said: “Given the high level of public interest in the planning application I have agreed to extend the public speaking arrangements.

“The number of speakers allowed will be increased to 10 – 5 for and 5 against – and those registered to speak will be chosen via a ballot system. Each person will be given a unique number and on January 16, 2017 the names of the registered speakers and some reserves will be selected at random.”

