Are you in the world’s worst pub quiz team?

Could you be a member of the world’s worst pub quiz team?

The Mulberry Flaming Grill pub in Goring Road is calling for self-confessed pub quiz losers to come forward and enter the UK’s easiest pub quiz, with the winner bagging themselves a £750 prize – as well as the chance to redeem their terrible reputation.

Teams from around the UK must explain what makes their performance so terrible – from consistently stumbling over the simplest trivia, to always losing to their local rivals.

The five selected teams will then be given the chance to fight it out in the ultimate easy pub quiz in October.

Marina Sigward, general manager at the Mulberry, said: “Everyone loves a pub quiz, but not everyone’s general knowledge is up to scratch.

“We’ve had some crazy answers in our pub quizzes, so I’ll be interested to see if any of our guests will be putting their name forward!

“We’re offering these terrible teams the chance to redeem themselves, so tell us why you think your team should take part and you could win £750 - as well as the chance to shake off your reputation as the ultimate quiz team loser.

“We can’t wait to see Goring-By-Sea’s quizzers put to the test!”

To be in with a chance to take in the UK’s easiest quiz simply visit the Flaming Grill website and explain why you think yours could be the World’s Worst Quiz Team before Thursday, September 21.

The chosen winner will need to be available on Thursday, October 5 to take part in the UK’s easiest quiz.