ASDA funding for heart charity

Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex has received funding from ASDA.

The heart charity was the April winner of the month in the Ferring Superstore’s token charity event.

Mick Kelly from ASDA Ferring presented Gill Ranson, a trustee of the charity, together with two of its supporters, Clive Rice and John Aniello, with a cheque for £500.

Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex supports the Cardiac Rehab Department at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and helps fund activities across West Sussex for those suffering - or recovering - from a cardiac condition.

