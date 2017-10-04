Athletes compete for title of Worthing’s Strongest

The atmosphere was one of support between athletes at the recent Worthing’s Strongest Man and Woman event.

Worthing’s Strongest Man and Woman competition is the only regular strongman event of its kind in the area.

Performing feats of strength

It is organised by Matt Szczerbinski and Tegan Simmonds, owners of the Max Strength personal training gym, which is located in Broadwater Street East.

Now in its fifth year, the event saw men and women flipping giant tractor tyres, carrying heavy sandbags and lifting thick bars from the floor to overhead.

Competitors of all abilities, shapes and sizes gathered from various places throughout the UK.

The winning woman was Gemma Ferguson, followed by local resident Faye Hersee taking second place and Gemma Lohbeng coming third.

Flipping giant tractor tyres

The novice classes saw a busy class of 19. The number one spot went to Sam Hill, Tomek Glinski took second and Louis Dodd placed third.Intermediate class was taken by Worthing resident Ross Thorpe, who beat Sean Damario from Brighton on count back. Matt Ball took third place, just one point behind.

World’s Strongest Man and Britain’s Strongest Man competitor Adam Bishop came down to judge and give tips to the competitors during the event.

The event itself was action packed from start to finish and the heat didn’t stop anyone, including Mark Jeanes the Welsh strongman, who set a new world record lifting a 200kg atlas stone from the floor to his shoulder.

The team at Max Strength gym are already excited about next year’s competition, which will take place during August Bank Holiday weekend.