Auction raises funds for two Worthing based charities

Two Worthing based charities received a cheque for more than £1,000 at a presentation held at The Mahaan restaurant.

Chippingdale Cricket Club hosted an auction event at The Mahaan to raise funds for The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home (QAHH) and Worthing Churches Homeless Project (WCHP).

Auction prizes were donated by local businesses and groups, and the money raised on the night will be split between the two charities.

The two charities were presented with £1,180 each.

The Mayor of Worthing, Councillor Sean McDonald also attended the cheque presentation.

Clare Smith from QAHH said: “We are extremely grateful to Paul Wood and all at Chippingdale Cricket Club for their continued support. The auction night was fantastic fun, and we are delighted that so much money has been raised for the disabled veterans at The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home.”

Rachel Blair from WCHP said: “It’s fantastic to see a local Cricket Club looking outward at their community to see how they can support people in need. WCHP have been blessed with support from Paul Wood and the team at Chipps for a few years now which we are really grateful for. The money raised will go towards helping to keep our vital services running and reaching some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

