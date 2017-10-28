Auction to raise funds for hospice

Unwanted vehicles and donations are needed for an auction in support of Chestnut Tree House.

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions, based in Lancing, is hosting its seventh annual car auction to raise funds for the charity, with all donations raised going to fund end of life care and support for children and young adults.

Last year’s auction exceeded all expectations, raising £25,602, and SVA are hoping to raise even more at this year’s event, set to be held on Monday, November 6.

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions is calling on all south coast used vehicle dealers and consumers to donate any unwanted running vehicles or part exchanges. The auction is looking for all running cars, regardless of age, shape and size, with or without an MOT, from dealers across Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey to raise funds for the Arundel-based children’s hospice.

Having first opened its doors in 2003, Chestnut Tree House currently cares for 300 life-limited children, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes. The hospice offers several types of support which includes; end of life care, psychological and bereavement support and short-break care.

It currently costs more than £3.5m each year to fund all the care services provided by Chestnut Tree House. The hospice relies heavily on the generosity, help and support of the people of Sussex, including the help received from the south coast motor trade.

Last year, the generosity of the motor trade in Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Hampshire was overwhelming. Yeomans Group, Frosts, Tates, Caffyns Volkswagen, Newton Honda, Dinnages, H.A. Fox, Peter Cooper Group and Harwoods were among the dealers involved in helping SVA reach 2016’s fundraising figure, with Johnstone Press covering the story across all papers along the south coast.

Catherine Stone, who has led this campaign since Shoreham began supporting Chestnut Tree House in 2011, said: “Our first charity car auction raised £2000 and gradually grew to £15,000 in 2015. Last year’s staggering achievement of over £25,000 was unbelievable, the generosity of the motor trade is overwhelming. I always aim to improve each year, but this year is going to be tough so please help if you can!”

For every charity vehicle auctioned, Shoreham Vehicle Auctions will add a further £200 to the sale price, with no additional auction fees.

Anyone with a car to gift to the charity auction can email catherine@shorehamvehicleauctions.com or call 01903 851200.