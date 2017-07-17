Balcony fire at Worthing flat

Firefighters were called to a balcony fire at a first floor flat in Worthing this morning.

Everyone was accounted for from the property after a call out at 9.38am to the fire in St George’s Road, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed.

By 9.55, a Worthing fire crew had put out the balcony fire using a hose reel, with a thermal imaging camera used to check for hot spots, the fire spokesman said.

One male occupant was checked by paramedics at the scene as a precaution, but there were no reported injuries, the spokesman added.

