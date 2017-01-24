Beat the January blues and win a ‘hoot’ of a night out in town

If you are becoming sick of the January blues, here is a chance to win a ‘hoot’ of a night out in the town.

Worthing Town Centre Initiative thought it was an ideal opportunity to give people the chance to win a night out after night-time businesses have quieted down after the festivities.

Popular venues in the town are taking part in the 'Worthing Night Owls' competition. Picture: Worthing Town Centre Initiative

The ‘Worthing Night Owls’ competition will be running from January 28 until February 26 with the town’s favourite venues taking part.

The owls have been created by Creative Waves, the community arts team and will be auctioned off after the event to raise money for a pier project later in the year, a spokesman said.

People who wish to take part must visit all the participating venues to find the names of their resident owl, collect the names to be entered into the draw for £750.

If the winner can also find the hidden phrase from the owl’s initials a £250 bonus will be added, making a total prize of £1,000 on offer.

Popular venues taking part include Ten Cocktail Bar, Slug and Lettuce, Bar 32 and The Beach House.

There is still an opportunity to win if a visit to all the venues is not possible, simply by taking a ‘selfie’ with one of the owls and putting it on social media site, Twitter with the hashtag #worthingowls.

The best picture (which must be suitable for a family audience) will be selected by judges and the winner will be awarded £250.

For more information, visit www.worthingtowncentre.co.uk or call 01903 203252.

