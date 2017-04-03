Beloved snowdog damaged in theft

Children have been left distraught after ‘Worthy’ the snowdog statue was stolen and damaged last month.

Worthy was taken from its perch outside Investment Solutions in Grafton Road at 1am on March 21, said company operations manager Sarah Brine.

The snowdog, which was bought from a charity auction in December, sustained significant damage before being eventually returned later the same night.

“We looked at CCTV – all of a sudden it disappeared,” said Sarah. “They literally just lifted him up and walked away.”

“Around 2.45am the police returned him to our premises having been notified of him being abandoned in the street.

“He is very badly damaged so now needs lots of repairs before he can take up his location outside again.

“It’s a pointless crime that has stopped everyone’s enjoyment – kids are looking for him and he is not there.”

Worthy is now sheltering safely inside the building until it is sent back to the artist for repairs.