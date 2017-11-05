Best of West Sussex is on our doorstep

Views from across the Herald and Gazette area feature in four winning photographs showcasing the best of West Sussex to visitors.

The Experience West Sussex competition was held as part of a campaign being led by West Sussex County Council, working with others including the Coastal West Sussex Partnership, to promote the county as a visitor destination.

The winning photographs were the view from Bramber Castle by Martin Hurst, kite-surfing against a dramatic sky at Goring Gap by Ian Green, a stunning aerial view of Worthing Pier at night by Matt Lewis and the beautiful bluebells at the Angmering Park Estate by Clive Jones.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “With so many fantastic entries, it was challenging to choose just four winners.

“But I believe the winning four do an excellent job of capturing West Sussex and the incredible variety of outdoor and cultural activities it has to offer.

“It is a real privilege to have these pictures displayed at County Hall.

“I would encourage everyone living in or visiting West Sussex to get out and about and experience all the county has to offer.”

The winning pictures are now on display in the main reception at County Hall in Chichester.

Prizes were donated by businesses which feature in the Experience West Sussex campaign and included tickets for Chichester Festival Theatre, a meal at The Cat Inn near East Grinstead, a spooky Worthing history tour courtesy of All-Inclusive History and tickets for the Dawn Walking Safari at Knepp Estate.

The Experience West Sussex website aims to inspire visitors with first-person accounts, activities and itineraries for getting out and about and exploring the county.

There are inspirations for days out, events, accommodation and food and drink tips. Visit www.experiencewestsussex.com

