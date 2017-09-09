‘Best show in ages’ for gardeninng society

Goring Gardening Society’s Autumn Show was a riot of colour as flowers, plants, and vegetables filled out St Mary’s Hall.

Held on Saturday, show classes included flowers, cookery and hobbies.

Tea and homemade cakes were also made available and there was a raffle.

Carol Sullivan, chairman of the Goring Gardening Society, said: “Members exceeded themselves with the quality of their exhibits.

Cups were won by Peter Webb, Kenneth Franks, June Sullivan and Pat Blackham.

“We had so many visitors through the door, that at one point we ran out of space for them to sit and enjoy tea and cakes.

“It was definitely the best show in ages.”

Membership to Goring Gardening Society is £9 annually and this gives free admission to the shows and meetings, several newsletters a year and a first opportunity to book on the outings, social events and also enter the Shows, which is exclusive to members.

Meetings are held at St. Mary’s Church Hall, Goring-by-Sea monthly.

For more information, visit www.goringgardening.co.uk, or contact Carol Sullivan on 01903 249295 or by email at carolandboris@btinternet.com.

