Biggest wrestling show of the year heading to town

The Mayor of Worthing is getting ready to rumble at the biggest wrestling show of the year at the Assembly Hall, in Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, on Wednesday (December 28).

Councillor Sean McDonald got in the mood for the grappling spectacular to raise funds for his charities when he bumped into one of Europe’s biggest stars, Mike Waters, otherwise known as The Bulk, one half of the notorious UK Pitbulls tag team.

This year’s traditional Christmas and New Year show – held on Wednesday (December 28) at 7.45pm – will feature battles for two of the most coveted awards in the wrestling calendar, the Worthing Trophy knockout tournament and the Ken Joyce Trophy, staged in memory of the legendary former European champion.

The Worthing Trophy event – sponsored for the 23rd year by Worthing-based firm Sussex Ford Breakers – will see the semi-finals and final fought out on the same night by four of the UK’s top wrestlers.

The Ken Joyce Trophy will feature a six-man elimination tag match with an American rumble-style, over the top rope finish, with the last man standing being declared the winner.

Among the big names in action will be Toby Clements, who has been trained for stardom by Robbie Brookside and has just returned to the UK after a tour of North America and Canada, ‘Wonder Kid’ Jonny Storm, the Adonis of the ring Josh Faulkner, PWF champion Barry Cooper, WWE triallist Andy Boy Simmonz, masked menace Vortex and wrestling royalty in the shape of Jonathan Windsor.

Tickets for the show are available from the box office, by calling 01903 206206, or on line via the Worthing Theatres website, and there are special reserved ringside seats and reduced prices for advance bookings.

