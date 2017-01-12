Body found in village field

The body of a woman has been found in a field in Storrington, police have said.

The woman was discovered at about 11.20pm on Wednesday (January 11) in a field off Hurston Lane.

Officers said she is believed to be local and in her early seventies.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been left with the West Sussex Coroners Officer. A postmortem is being arranged.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.