Bodybuilder pumped for skydive in mum’s memory

As a competitive bodybuilder, Phoebe Hagan is no stranger to a challenge.

But the 22-year-old will be swapping dumbbells for a parachute when she does a charity skydive in memory of her mother who died of cancer.

Phoebe Hagan, 22, from Worthing

Phoebe will be jumping from a plane on April 15 to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

She said her mum would have ‘really loved’ the idea. “I hope she would be really proud; I am dedicating it to her and I’m glad I have done it for her.”

Phoebe, from Westcourt Road in Worthing, has raised £920 so far on her Just Giving page. She has put a money box in South Coast Gym in Lancing where she trains to reach her £1,000 target.

She said ‘it would really mean a lot’ if she could reach the four-digit figure.

“£920 is still a really amazing amount, but it would be even better if I could hit my goal that I set in January, she added.

Phoebe’s mother Alba died in July 2015 aged 56 after a year-long battle with liver cancer.

Phoebe described her mum as a ‘really supportive person’, and said that before the cancer took over she loved running and playing tennis and badminton.

She said: “She was the most active person I have ever known and to watch her go through what she did, no one deserves to see anyone go through that.

“It was the hardest time of my life, thats why I want to give back by doing this skydive.”

The idea for the skydive came about because ‘adrenaline junkie’ Alba had enjoyed her own experience of skydiving so much that she wanted to do it again before she passed away.

Phoebe has inherited her mother’s sportiness – and said that ‘worringly’ she had not even thought about how she would react to the approaching skydive.

“I love heights and adrenaline, but I reckon when I get there and I start doing my training before the skydive I will be so scared,” she admitted.

The skydive has added significance, because Phoebe will be doing it on her birthday. She said: “I think sometimes it is just another day and I don’t want a massive fuss, but this year I’m really excited for my birthday because I’m doing the skydive.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Phoebe-Hagan.

