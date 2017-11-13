Bold plans for Teville Gate site highlighted

Hundreds of people have responded to the first public consultations on the future of Worthing’s Teville Gate site.

Two events on plans for redevelopment of the site, which will be known as Station Square, were held last week by Mosaique, which owns the site. A planning application is expected to be submitted early next year.

Station Square plans on show at Fridays consultation event

Mosaique chief executive Aized Sheikh said: “The amount of feedback we have received during this consultation shows how important this development is to Worthing. Over 140 local people took the time to comment at our consultation events, with another 91 sharing their views online. My team are now analysing the feedback and will be able to share the findings with the community over the next few weeks.

“We were asked a number of challenging questions at the consultations, which is exactly what we wanted.

“I am confident that the overall direction for Station Square is something that the whole community is getting behind, and we are now adjusting some of the details in light of the feedback.”

After the events, Mr Sheikh addressed the recurring questions about the absence of a cinema in the plans, and concerns over space for parking.

He said: “In the two years leading up to this moment, we have been working closely with the borough council on their overall plan for Worthing.

“They have been very clear that they do not want a cinema on Station Square because it is better for the town to have a multiplex on Union Place.

“The team accept that parking can raise some concerns, even with over 300 spaces included on the site. Station Square will be one of the best-connected and serviced sites in the town for public transport, and our improvements to the road and underpass will encourage more walking and cycling around the town than ever before.”

A number of residents had voiced concerns on social media prior to the consultation that the local infrastructure – schools and doctors’ surgeries in particular – would be put under pressure.

Mr Sheikh said: “Station Square is a more realistic vision for this part of the town centre than any other design which preceded it. “We have taken advice from the Council and other bodies throughout the development of the vision, and at no time have they said ‘this is too much’ for Worthing to cope with. “I am confident that my expert team, and the specialists we have consulted along the way, have got this right. Station Square will be a contributor to Worthing, creating an exciting, vibrant place to live, work and enjoy.”

