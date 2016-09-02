Boy stabbed in Lancing

A 17-year-old boy was found outside a pub in Lancing after being stabbed.

The boy was found with a stab wound outside The Railway pub in North Road, Lancing last night.

Officers were called to the scene about 11.05pm and found treating the victim when they arrived.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which required stitches and has since been discharged.

Detective constable Lee Simmonds said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw something suspicious.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 1760 of 01/09.

Alternatively members of the public can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.