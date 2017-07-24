Boys left ‘50 feet in the air’ on ride safely rescued

If you were wandering along Worthing seafront on Friday evening, you might have seen two boys hanging out – in mid air.

The pair were on a ride near the Pier when they became stuck ‘50 feet up in the air’, according to eyewitness Dale Overton.

Dale, a writer from Worthing, was in the Sea House bar overlooking the Pier and said the boys were stuck for about 20 minutes.

However Charmaine Stevens, director of Stevens Amusements which owns the rides, said the boys were never in any danger, and that operators got them down safely and securely.

She added: “There was a malfunction with one of the rides.

“We went through the emergency procedure to get them down, nobody was hurt.”

Stevens Amusements will be on Worthing seafront until Sunday, August 13.