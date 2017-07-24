Brave the Shave raises 14 times its target

Have your say

Schoolboy Jonas Perham has raised more than 14 times his target after his Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jonas with one of his sponsor forms

The 11-year-old from Durrington wanted to support the charity in memory of his grandpa, Peter Perham, who died last year from cancer.

Mum Fiona Hunter said: “He set himself a target of £30 and we estimate he’s collected around £430 in sponsorship.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fiona-perham