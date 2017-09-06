BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: ‘Unexploded bomb ‘found in Sussex town

An exclusion zone has been set up after what is believed to be an unexploded bomb was found in a residential street in Sussex this evening (Wednesday).

Emergency services and the bomb disposal squad are currently at the scene in Rowe Avenue, Peacehaven.

The device is believed to be an unexploded bomb from the Second World War.

A 200 metre exclusion zone has been set up and people are being urged to avoid the area.

We will have more on this story when details are released.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell.