BREAKING NEWS: Air ambulance on scene at Worthing accident

Air ambulance has attended the scene at Wykeham Road, Worthing, following a road traffic accident, police have confirmed.

A spokesman added one person was trapped in a vehicle, while eye-witnesses report a car went through a wooden fence and roads are closed as a result.

Police are still on scene, this story will be updated as more information comes in.

