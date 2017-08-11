BREAKING NEWS: Coastguard recovers body from sea near wind farm

HM Coastguard has recovered the body of a man from the sea at the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm this morning.

Crew of a boat in the area spotted a man floating in the water and alerted the Coastguard, a police spokesman said.

The RNLI Shoreham lifeboat was launched to retrieve the body, which was returned to shore at Brighton Marina just after 9am.

The man has not yet been identified, but is not believed to be one of the two men still missing after their small boat was struck and sunk by a larger vessel off Shoreham about 12.30am on Sunday.