BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters cut two injured people out of rolled over car

Two people have been taken to hospital after firefighters had to cut them out of a rolled over car.

Emergency services were called at 2.23pm this afternoon to a two-car collision on Old Shoreham Road in Southwick.

Two fire engines and a fire rescue truck were sent to the scene, along with police and ambulance services.

Two people were trapped and had to be cut out of a red Fiat, a fire service spokesman said.

Once free they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Delays are expected and police remain at the scene.