BREAKING NEWS: Man charged over Pagham siege

Police have confirmed a man has been charged following a ‘40-hour stand off’ in Pagham.

In a statement it said: “Terry Bridger, 72, of Harbour Road, Pagham has been charged with threats to kill, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, common assault and two counts of threatening to damage property.

“Bridger appeared before Crawley magistrates on Thursday (1 September) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 30 September.”

The incident ended safely on Tuesday morning (30 August).