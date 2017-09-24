BREAKING NEWS: Probe begins after inferno destroys 19 coaches

Nineteen coaches have been destroyed in a fire in Upper Beeding.

Firefighters were called to the huge blaze in Dacre Gardens, known as the Old Shoreham Cement Works, at 2.30am this morning (September 24), after receiving reports of buses on fire.

Nineteen coaches have been destroyed in the blaze. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Six fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, which had ripped through 23 coaches, completely destroying 19.

Four other coaches were affected by heat and two portacabins and a large workshop were completley destroyed, said a fire official.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews are still at the scene. We sent crews from Steyning and Shoreham and they arrived and found a range of coaches on fire and required further assistance.

“The fire was put out at 5.30am this morning. Fire investigation officers will be meeting with police this morning, to start an investigation.

“There has been no reports of any injuries.”