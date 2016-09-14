BREAKING: Shoreham bypass blocked after car rolls over

The A27 Shoreham bypass is currently blocked after a car and trailer rolled over.

Police were called at 4.14pm to the incident, just clear of the Southwick side of the tunnel.

A single vehicle and trailer rolled over, causing traffic to queue eastbound at Southwick junction.

One person received a minor injury in the incident.

There is currently congestion to the Sussex Pad Traffic and the road has yet to be reopened.

