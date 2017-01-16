‘Bridges not walls’: Trump protest scheduled in Shoreham

Residents are invited to join an event on Adur Ferry Bridge as part of the ‘Bridges not walls’ movement on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Banners conveying a ‘simple and hopeful’ message will be held up on the bridge from noon to 1pm this Friday (January 20).

After the close referendum result, many people in the UK felt they’d been divided. Our message is that we are not. Lou Carroll, Adur Green Party communications officer

The event is organised by the Adur Green Party, who will be joined by members of community action group Greening Steyning.

Lou Carroll, Adur Green Party communications officer, said: “The campaign that won the US election was based on fear, hate and anger.

“Bridges not walls is a peaceful protest against these negative, harmful values.

“In the EU referendum, campaigns from both sides also focused on fear and anger.

“After the close result, many people in the UK felt they’d been divided. Our message is that we are not.

“We want essentially the same things - a world that is safe for us and for generations to come; a world with good quality education, housing, health and social care, and the opportunity to earn a decent living.

“When power is in the hands of a self-interested elite, we are all under threat.

“Social and environmental injustice and discord flourishes - human history bears witness to this, time and time again.

“What we want is to bring people together, to feel more connected with their neighbours and communities, to build bridges for the common good.”

Similar events are planned in more than 40 locations across the country.

Find out more about {the Shoreham event on Facebook|https://www.facebook.com/events/382235562128861/|facebook link}

Find out more about {the Bridges Not Walls movement here|http://bridgesnotwalls.uk/|website}

