Brighton date for The Kooks

Indie rockers The Kooks today announce a UK arena tour for November, including a date at the Brighton Centre.

The announcement follows the release of their new single ‘Be Who You Are,’ one of two brand-new tracks on their forthcoming ‘Best Of… So Far’ album, released May 19 on Virgin EMI Records. Pre-sale for the arena tour starts at 9am on May 10, with tickets on general sale from 9am on May 12 via this link: http://gigst.rs/TheKooks​

A spokesman said: “Demand for The Kooks is higher than it’s ever been, with a whole new generation of music lovers discovering their music. The band are currently wrapping up the UK leg of an extensive ‘Best Of’ tour, which sold out within just a few days upon its announcement last year. Following a huge sold out show at London’s Alexandra Palace on May 13, the band will head to Europe for further shows, followed by a show with Arcade Fire in Belfast in June.

“The band’s huge hit ‘Naive’ remains a constant fixture of Spotify’s Top 200, while their new single ‘Be Who You Are’ has amassed 1.5 million streams in a matter of weeks. The forthcoming ‘Best Of… So Far’ album includes fan favourites and classic hits such as ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’ and ‘Junk of the Heart (Happy),’ as well as another brand new track ‘Broken Vow.’

“Since the quartet burst onto the scene in 2006 with their unstoppable debut ‘Inside In/Inside Out,’ the Brighton-based four-piece have gone from strength to strength. Now, with three more studio albums, a number of massive world tours, awards and critical acclaim under their belts, it’s clear that the indie rockers’ tenth anniversary is a significant occasion to celebrate their momentous career so far.

“During the live shows, fans will be given the chance to see performances of classic singles and b-sides, as well as brand new music that the band have been dedicating time to in the studio the past few months, teasing what’s to come in the next year. Aside from their own shows, the band will make several festival appearances this summer, including Isle of Wight Festival, TRNSMT, Liverpool Sound City, Ibiza Rocks and Spain’s DCode festival, with more to be announced.”

The Kooks will play the following UK live dates in 2017:

May 11 Leicester, De Montfort Hall

May 12 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

May 13 London, Alexandra Palace

May 28 Liverpool Sound City

June 13 Belfast, Ormeau Park (w/ Arcade Fire)

June 19 Isle of Wight Festival

July 08 TRNSMT Festival

November 23 Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 24 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

November 25 Brighton Centre

November 26 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 30 Blackpool, Empress Ballroom

December 02 London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

The Kooks are Luke Pritchard (vocals & guitar), Hugh Harris (guitar), Pete Denton (bass) and Alexis Nunez (drums).

www.thekooks.com.

