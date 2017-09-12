Broadwater father competes against nation’s strongest

Excited crowds watched as men and women from across the UK sought to prove their strength in Worthing.

Worthing’s strongest man and woman is the only regular event of its kind in the area, organisers Matt Szczerbinski and Tegan Simmonds, owners of the Max Strength gym say.

The August bank holiday weekend saw the fifth edition of the games, with men and women flipping giant tractor tyres, carrying heavy sandbags and lifting thick bars from the floor in an effort to be named Worthing’s strongest.

Competitors of all abilities, shapes and sizes gathered, and onlookers saw some tremendous displays of incredible strength.

Father-of-two Ross Thorpe, 29, who won the intermediate men’s category, praised the event for bringing awareness to the sport.

Ross, who lives in Sompting Road in Broadwater, said: “They have been doing it for a good few years now. It is just good to have something where the sport is exposed.”

He added that while people can see the sport on television every year at Christmas, events such as this can really raise its profile.

Ross was also keen to thank sponsors South Coast Gym in Lancing and WD Butchers.

Ross will enter the UK tournament in Worthing in October, and later hopes to compete globally in the US.

