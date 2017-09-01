Burger and brownie bar set to open in town centre

A bar serving burgers and baked treats will be opening in the town centre.

Signs have gone up for The Burger and Brownie Co. outside a restaurant in Stanford Square, Warwick Street, Worthing.

Business owners Dave and Rhys hope to open in mid-September. They said: “We can’t wait, we’re so looking forward to the new adventure.

“It is such a foody area, and Worthing is on the rise.

“We have 50 years of catering background, being head chefs to a few establishments and we couldn’t wait to go on our own.

The Bearded Bakers of Homefield Park is one of our businesses and thought we’d combine two of our passions.

“We have a few set of burgers, but feel free to add as you go with your imagination. We can’t wait to see you all down here.”