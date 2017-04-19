Bus services to Arundel to be cut in half

The half-hourly Coastliner 700 bus service will no longer visit Arundel from the end of the month.

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced a number of changes to its Coastliner 700 route that runs from Brighton to Wick, taking effect from April 30.

The service currently runs via Arundel every 30 minutes at peak times Monday to Saturday, with an additional Sunday service.

However the company has announced that from the end of the month the 700 will no longer stop at Arundel.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Group said: “We will be making changes to the route and timetable of Coastliner 700 between Brighton and Littlehampton, mainly to improve the punctuality.”

Instead of the half-hourly Coastliner 700, Arundel will soon be served by a revised route 9.

However Arundel residents may find themselves worse off, as this service will only run once an hour.

The updated timetables can be viewed here.

