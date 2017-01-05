Chamber’s support for refuges welcomed

Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce gave the charity Safe In Sussex a special Christmas present.

The charity, which provides refuge accommodation for women and children subjected to domestic abuse, was presented with a cheque for £385 by Tracie Davey, operations manager of the chamber of commerce.

The money was raised through a Christmas raffle at the chamber’s Christmas social event.

Louise Gisbey, fundraising and marketing manager for Safe in Sussex, was delighted to receive the cheque.

She said: “Our refuges are a place where women and their children can feel safe and be given the vital support they need, both practical and emotional and all donations large or small make a tremendous difference.

“We have been really touched this year by several businesses and individuals who have supported us and this particular donation will go towards funding a new oven which we desperately need.

“We are really thrilled that the chamber decided on our charity and look forward to continuing to work closely with them.”

Safe in Sussex started as Worthing Women’s Aid in 1977. The name was changed in November 2013 to acknowledge the charity’s work throughout Sussex.

It offers accommodation for up to 12 families and gives them both practical and emotional support.

The Freedom Programme, for women who want to understand the reality of domestic abuse and learn about the tactics used within an abusive relationship, is now running in Shoreham, Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Burgess Hill.

Visit www.safeinsussex.org for more information.

