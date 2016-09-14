Chapel Road to get Slug and Lettuce

Bar chain Slug and Lettuce is to open a new premises on the high street.

Renovation works are being carried out at 20 Chapel Road, including varying the interior layout.

Bar Release, which had been operating at the premises until Sunday, was bought by Slug and Lettuce parent business Stonegate Pub Company some time ago. Until now it had been allowed to continue under the Bar Release name.

The bar is currently closed while the interior is refitted before it reopens under its new brand.

Included in the application for the works was a request to change the opening hours. The new pub will now be able to open from 7am Monday to Sunday.

The Stonegate Pub Company owns several national brands, including Slug and Lettuce, which has more than 80 establishments nationwide.

